VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

VOESTALPINE AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “voestalpine AG is engaged in the production, processing and distribution of steel products. Its operating division consists of Steel, Special Steel, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming and Other. Steel division focuses on the production and processing of flat steel products for the automotive, white goods and construction industries. Special Steel division segment manufactures tool steel and high-speed steel. Metal Engineering division produces rails and turnout products, rod wire, drawn wire, premium seamless tubes and welding filler materials. Metal Forming division offers special sections, tube products, and precision strip steel as well as pre-finished system components. Other segment provides coordination services and assistance to the subsidiaries. voestalpine AG is headquartered in Linz, Austria. “

VLPNY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of VOESTALPINE AG/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

VLPNY stock opened at $5.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.29 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11. VOESTALPINE AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $7.06. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.57.

About VOESTALPINE AG/ADR

voestalpine AG processes, develops, and manufactures steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings.

