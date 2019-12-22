W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $69.21

W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $69.21 and traded as high as $69.48. W. R. Berkley shares last traded at $69.18, with a volume of 21,479 shares.

Several brokerages have commented on WRB. Buckingham Research raised their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.26 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.96.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.81 and a 200-day moving average of $69.25.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 8.82%. W. R. Berkley’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 61.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,067,342 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,257,109,000 after acquiring an additional 7,221,477 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,922,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $983,872,000 after buying an additional 5,180,855 shares during the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.3% in the second quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 10,897,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $718,450,000 after buying an additional 2,899,769 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 51.4% in the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,106,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $468,545,000 after buying an additional 2,412,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after buying an additional 39,912 shares during the last quarter. 69.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

