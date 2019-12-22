Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Receives Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.43

News stories about Walmart (NYSE:WMT) have been trending neutral on Sunday, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Walmart earned a coverage optimism score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Walmart from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Walmart from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.07.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $120.29 on Friday. Walmart has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.90. The company has a market cap of $340.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.08 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.77% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

In other Walmart news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total value of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,811 shares in the company, valued at $25,846,039.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

