Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI) Shares Down 0.6%

Washington Prime Group Inc (NYSE:WPG.PI) shares were down 0.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $19.87 and last traded at $19.90, approximately 7,366 shares were traded during mid-day trading. The stock had previously closed at $20.02.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $20.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.68.

About Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG.PI)

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with an investment grade balance sheet, leveraging its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Prime Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Prime Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.