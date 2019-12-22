Waters (NYSE:WAT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $216.21

Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $216.21 and traded as high as $233.55. Waters shares last traded at $232.60, with a volume of 24,024 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lowered shares of Waters from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Waters in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Waters from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $214.00.

Get Waters alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $221.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $216.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.40. The company has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a PE ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13. Waters had a return on equity of 77.73% and a net margin of 23.98%. The company had revenue of $577.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Mark T. Beaudouin sold 762 shares of Waters stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $163,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Laurie H. M.D. Glimcher sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.64, for a total value of $472,208.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $772,704. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,775 shares of company stock valued at $7,639,152 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Waters during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Waters by 212.5% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 225 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $51,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 92.0% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 288 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Waters (NYSE:WAT)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.