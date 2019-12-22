Wells Fargo & Co Boosts WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) Price Target to $17.00

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Co from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WPX. Barclays set a $14.00 price objective on WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Cowen set a $14.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank upped their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. WPX Energy has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.48.

WPX stock opened at $13.30 on Wednesday. WPX Energy has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $15.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.78, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.20.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 2.39%. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that WPX Energy will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl F. Kurz acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.31 per share, with a total value of $113,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $727,990.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 12,045 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,024 shares during the period. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

