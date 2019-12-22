Wendys’ (WEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial restated their buy rating on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) in a report published on Thursday, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEN. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wendys from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Wendys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Oppenheimer set a $24.00 price objective on Wendys and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Wendys in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Wendys from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.89.

Shares of Wendys stock opened at $22.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. Wendys has a twelve month low of $14.96 and a twelve month high of $22.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.24 and its 200 day moving average is $20.36.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.45 million. Wendys had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 7.69%. Wendys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wendys will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.36%.

In related news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,075,728.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Todd Allan Penegor sold 283,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total value of $6,054,862.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,029 shares in the company, valued at $14,618,518.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,762 shares of company stock valued at $6,409,994 in the last quarter. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEN. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Wendys by 65.2% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $99,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Wendys in the 2nd quarter worth $111,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in Wendys in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. 72.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wendys

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

