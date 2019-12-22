WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. B. Riley set a $40.00 target price on WesBanco and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. WesBanco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC opened at $38.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.11. WesBanco has a 1-year low of $33.19 and a 1-year high of $43.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.10). WesBanco had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 28.22%. The business had revenue of $117.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.48 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that WesBanco will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.10, for a total transaction of $171,602.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at $770,343.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael J. Crawford sold 10,000 shares of WesBanco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $375,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,891.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WSBC. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WesBanco in the 3rd quarter worth about $101,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in WesBanco by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in WesBanco by 17.5% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 61.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.