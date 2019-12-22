Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in a report on Monday, October 21st.

WABC stock opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. Westamerica Bancorporation has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $68.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.10.

Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $51.05 million for the quarter. Westamerica Bancorporation had a return on equity of 11.75% and a net margin of 38.24%.

In related news, SVP George S. Ensinger sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.20, for a total value of $99,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,485 shares in the company, valued at $98,307. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John A. Thorson sold 14,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total value of $954,822.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WABC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,752,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,597,000 after purchasing an additional 114,439 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation by 197.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,189,000 after buying an additional 109,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $6,703,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westamerica Bancorporation in the second quarter worth $4,169,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Westamerica Bancorporation by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,944,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,007,000 after acquiring an additional 46,838 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

About Westamerica Bancorporation

Westamerica Bancorporation provides banking solutions. The bank offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. The company provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

