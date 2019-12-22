Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Insider Sells $353,120.00 in Stock

Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total transaction of $353,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,538.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Worthington Industries stock opened at $43.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.18. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.18 and a twelve month high of $44.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.50.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $827.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WOR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Worthington Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Worthington Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.9% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 74.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Worthington Industries by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,961 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Worthington Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $171,000. 47.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Worthington Industries

Worthington Industries, Inc, a metals manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in the United States, Austria, Canada, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, and Turkey. The company operates through three segments: Steel Processing, Pressure Cylinders, and Engineered Cabs.

