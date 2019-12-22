Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Northland Securities

Research analysts at Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 7.86% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WRTC opened at $6.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.79 and a 200 day moving average of $4.75. Wrap Technologies has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $8.00.

Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.27 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Scot Cohen acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Wrap Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,503,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,244,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 203.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 221,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 148,774 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Wrap Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $83,000.

Wrap Technologies Company Profile

Wrap Technologies, Inc develops security products for law enforcement and security personnel. It develops BolaWrap, a hand-held remote restraint device to control an individual or impede flight by targeting and wrapping an individual's legs. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

