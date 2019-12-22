Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on XNCR. Guggenheim began coverage on Xencor in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xencor from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, November 16th. BidaskClub cut Xencor from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Xencor in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Leerink Swann lowered their price target on Xencor from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xencor presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.90.

Shares of NASDAQ XNCR opened at $39.39 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Xencor has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $46.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.92 and a current ratio of 8.92. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.38.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.40. Xencor had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xencor will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 120,324 shares of Xencor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.64, for a total value of $5,010,291.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John S. Stafford III sold 37,951 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.68, for a total value of $1,467,944.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Xencor by 76.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 23,439 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Xencor during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,968,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Xencor by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 73,722 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xencor in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,091,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Xencor by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,160,578 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,876,000 after acquiring an additional 799,664 shares during the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xencor Company Profile

Xencor, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered monoclonal antibody and other protein therapeutics to treat severe and life threatening diseases with unmet medical needs. It develops its antibody product candidates to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

