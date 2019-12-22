Zacks: Analysts Expect Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages predict that Mack Cali Realty Corp (NYSE:CLI) will announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mack Cali Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.37 and the highest is $0.43. Mack Cali Realty posted earnings per share of $0.45 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Mack Cali Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Mack Cali Realty.

Get Mack Cali Realty alerts:

Mack Cali Realty (NYSE:CLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $131.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.85 million. Mack Cali Realty had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 39.15%. Mack Cali Realty’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Mack Cali Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Mack Cali Realty from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Mack Cali Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Citigroup reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Mack Cali Realty in a research report on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mack Cali Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLI. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mack Cali Realty by 33.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Mack Cali Realty in the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in shares of Mack Cali Realty by 35.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 3,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mack Cali Realty during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Mack Cali Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 92.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLI opened at $22.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. Mack Cali Realty has a 52-week low of $18.74 and a 52-week high of $24.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $22.14.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Mack Cali Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.72%.

Mack Cali Realty Company Profile

One of the country's leading real estate investment trusts (REITs), Mack-Cali Realty Corporation is an owner, manager and developer of premier office and multifamily properties in select waterfront and transit-oriented markets throughout the Northeast. Mack-Cali is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey, and is the visionary behind the city's flourishing waterfront, where the company is leading development, improvement and place-making initiatives for Harborside, a master-planned destination comprised of class A office, luxury apartments, diverse retail and restaurants, and public spaces.

See Also: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mack Cali Realty (CLI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mack Cali Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mack Cali Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.