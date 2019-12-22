Zacks: Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) Given Consensus Rating of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Bellerophon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BLPH) has earned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $2.75 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post ($0.07) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Bellerophon Therapeutics an industry rank of 62 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BLPH. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

In related news, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 333,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $146,524.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Associates Iv L. P. Venrock sold 704,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.50, for a total transaction of $352,297.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Bellerophon Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 130,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 23,650 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,152,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 158,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,434,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $860,000 after purchasing an additional 116,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.41% of the company’s stock.

Bellerophon Therapeutics stock opened at $0.33 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.31 and a fifty-two week high of $1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.54.

Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bellerophon Therapeutics will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bellerophon Therapeutics Company Profile

Bellerophon Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage therapeutics company, which focuses on developing innovative products at the intersection of drugs and devices that address significant unmet medical needs in the treatment of cardiopulmonary diseases. The company engages in two programs including INOpulse and BCM.

