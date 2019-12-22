Zacks: Brokerages Expect Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $530.05 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) will post sales of $530.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $496.33 million and the highest is $543.00 million. Healthpeak Properties posted sales of $441.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthpeak Properties will report full year sales of $1.98 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.09 billion to $2.35 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Healthpeak Properties.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $33.66 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a 12-month low of $26.58 and a 12-month high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

