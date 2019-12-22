Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) Will Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Hub Group Inc (NASDAQ:HUBG) will report earnings of $0.85 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hub Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.81 and the highest is $0.95. Hub Group posted earnings per share of $1.01 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Hub Group will report full-year earnings of $3.39 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.36 to $3.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.69. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Hub Group.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The transportation company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $913.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.99 million. Hub Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HUBG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, October 4th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 7th. Stephens set a $53.00 target price on shares of Hub Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 6,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Hub Group by 92.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hub Group by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Hub Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 337,339 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,161,000 after buying an additional 5,714 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

HUBG opened at $50.72 on Thursday. Hub Group has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $52.64. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

