Zacks: Brokerages Expect Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Will Post Earnings of $0.50 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) will report earnings of $0.50 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Suncor Energy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.57. Suncor Energy posted earnings of $0.27 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 85.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Suncor Energy will report full-year earnings of $2.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $3.05. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $2.43. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Suncor Energy.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.02 billion.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. CIBC set a $53.00 target price on shares of Suncor Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Suncor Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Doyle Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Suncor Energy during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 33.3% in the second quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 1,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy by 474.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,726 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 65.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SU opened at $32.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.66 and a 200-day moving average of $30.61. The company has a market cap of $50.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.96. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of $25.81 and a 1 year high of $34.87.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 3rd will be given a $0.319 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.00%.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally; transports and refines crude oil; markets petroleum and petrochemical products primarily in Canada.

