Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) to Sell

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Taseko Mines is focused on acquiring ownership of and advancing exploration and related activities on known mineral deposits that have as their basic characteristic, large tonnage (based on extensive drill testing for continuity) mineralization which, under metals price assumptions that fall within historical averages, are potentially capable of supporting a mine for 10 years and longer. “

TGB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial cut shares of Taseko Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Scotiabank lowered Taseko Mines from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $0.90.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TGB opened at $0.42 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a one year low of $0.38 and a one year high of $0.79.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $62.44 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Taseko Mines by 10.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 8,082,234 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,284,000 after buying an additional 751,444 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Taseko Mines by 1,341.7% during the third quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 3,338,319 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106,772 shares during the last quarter. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new stake in Taseko Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $926,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Taseko Mines by 95.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,703 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 168,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Taseko Mines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. It holds a 75% interest in the Gibraltar copper-molybdenum mine located in south-central British Columbia.

