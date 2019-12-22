Zacks Investment Research Lowers ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ExlService Holdings, Inc. is a leading operations management and analytics company that designs and enables agile, customer-centric operating models to help clients improve their revenue growth and profitability. ExlService Holdings delivery model provides market-leading business outcomes using EXL’s proprietary Business EXLerator Framework, cutting-edge analytics, digital transformation and domain expertise. At EXL, look deeper to help companies improve global operations, enhance data-driven insights, increase customer satisfaction, and manage risk and compliance. EXL serves the insurance, healthcare, banking and financial services, utilities, travel, transportation and logistics industries. “

Get ExlService alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on ExlService from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ExlService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ExlService from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. ExlService presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $71.00.

EXLS stock opened at $70.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 28.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.54 and its 200-day moving average is $66.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.69. ExlService has a 1 year low of $44.29 and a 1 year high of $71.02.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. ExlService had a return on equity of 13.56% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.03, for a total transaction of $187,209.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,853.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 581 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.89, for a total transaction of $41,187.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,045 shares of company stock valued at $4,017,124 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,994,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $330,293,000 after purchasing an additional 41,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ExlService by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,824,000 after buying an additional 10,197 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in ExlService by 99.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 595,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,410,000 after buying an additional 297,151 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 457,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,634,000 after buying an additional 53,288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of ExlService by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 447,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,607,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Company Profile

ExlService Holdings, Inc provides operations management and analytics services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers business process management (BPM) services to the insurance industry in the areas of claims processing, subrogation, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business processing, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer services.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ExlService (EXLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.