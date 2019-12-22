Zacks Investment Research Lowers Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Medallia, Inc. provides a Software-as-a-Service platform primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and internationally. The company’s platform offers learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital and Internet of Things interactions. Its Medallia Experience Cloud platform offers Customer Experience, Business Experience, Employee Experience and Product Experience product suites. The company serves communications and media, hospitality, insurance and automotive companies, as well as banks and companies in retail, technology and manufacturing industries. Medallia, Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

Get Medallia alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and set a $40.00 target price (down from $45.00) on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Medallia in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Medallia from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.43.

MDLA stock opened at $32.28 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.18. Medallia has a one year low of $23.76 and a one year high of $44.72.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $103.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.22 million. Medallia’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Medallia will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total value of $1,406,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,812,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Medallia in the 3rd quarter valued at about $296,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,153,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Medallia during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,035,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $444,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Medallia during the third quarter worth about $10,006,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Medallia (MDLA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.