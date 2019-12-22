Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) Insider Sells $53,849.88 in Stock

Zendesk Inc (NYSE:ZEN) insider Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $53,849.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,144,014.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Adrian Mcdermott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zendesk alerts:

On Friday, November 22nd, Adrian Mcdermott sold 1,742 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total transaction of $139,342.58.

On Tuesday, November 19th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 715 shares of Zendesk stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.38, for a total transaction of $55,326.70.

On Wednesday, November 6th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.50, for a total transaction of $245,622.00.

On Thursday, October 17th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 714 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $49,008.96.

On Monday, October 7th, Adrian Mcdermott sold 3,484 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total transaction of $260,359.32.

Shares of ZEN stock opened at $77.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -81.74 and a beta of 1.23. Zendesk Inc has a 52-week low of $50.05 and a 52-week high of $94.89.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The software maker reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $210.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.40 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 26.50% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Zendesk Inc will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ZEN. TheStreet upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Zendesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Zendesk in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Zendesk from $105.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Zendesk in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Zendesk by 400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Zendesk by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 600 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Zendesk during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Zendesk during the third quarter valued at approximately $94,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides SaaS products for organizations. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels. The company also offers Zendesk Chat, a live chat software to connect with customers on Websites, applications, and mobile devices; Zendesk Talk, a cloud-based call center software; Zendesk Guide, a knowledge base that powers customer self-service and support agent productivity; Zendesk Sell, a sales force automation software to enhance productivity, processes, and pipeline visibility for sales teams; Zendesk Connect that manages customer communication across channels; and Zendesk Explore, which provides analytics for businesses to measure and enhance the customer experience.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.