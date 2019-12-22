ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) Rating Increased to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 20th.

Shares of NYSE:ZTO opened at $22.91 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 52 week low of $15.30 and a 52 week high of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.56. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.39.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 6,857.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,381,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $619,139,000 after acquiring an additional 31,916,328 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,801,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,011,000 after purchasing an additional 87,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,041,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $230,239,000 after purchasing an additional 209,849 shares in the last quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Green Court Capital Management Ltd now owns 7,751,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $148,215,000 after purchasing an additional 96,100 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,546,312 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $139,633,000 after purchasing an additional 43,601 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2017, it operated a fleet of approximately 3,600 self-owned trucks.

