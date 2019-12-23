$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) will announce earnings of $0.07 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Marathon Oil’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.01 and the highest is $0.14. Marathon Oil posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 53.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marathon Oil will report full-year earnings of $0.70 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.16) to $0.44. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Marathon Oil.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Marathon Oil in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Williams Capital initiated coverage on Marathon Oil in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.85.

NYSE:MRO opened at $13.21 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.31. Marathon Oil has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $18.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,297 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Oil by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,420 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,074 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hammer Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hammer Asset Management LLC now owns 234,650 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

