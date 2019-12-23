-$0.09 EPS Expected for Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nextdecade Corp (NASDAQ:NEXT) will report ($0.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Nextdecade’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the lowest is ($0.12). Nextdecade reported earnings of ($0.12) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nextdecade will report full-year earnings of ($0.44) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.35). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.37) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.25). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Nextdecade.

Nextdecade (NASDAQ:NEXT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08.

NEXT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nextdecade in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Nextdecade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nextdecade in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nextdecade has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of NEXT stock traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, hitting $5.98. 1,144 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,846. Nextdecade has a one year low of $3.15 and a one year high of $6.78. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $716.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of -0.18.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NEXT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 36.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nextdecade by 38.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 9,206 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter worth $506,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Nextdecade in the second quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Nextdecade by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 86,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nextdecade Company Profile

NextDecade Corporation, a liquefied natural gas (LNG) development company, engages in the development of LNG export projects and associated pipelines in the State of Texas. It intends to develop a portfolio of LNG projects, including Rio Grande LNG export facility, which has a liquefaction capacity of 27 million tons of LNG per annum located in Brownsville, Texas; and the 137-mile Rio Bravo Pipeline that transports natural gas from the Agua Dulce supply area to Rio Grande LNG.

