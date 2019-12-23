-$0.20 EPS Expected for ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that ADMA Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:ADMA) will announce ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for ADMA Biologics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.22) and the highest is ($0.18). ADMA Biologics posted earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that ADMA Biologics will report full year earnings of ($0.92) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.81) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.44) to ($0.37). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for ADMA Biologics.

Get ADMA Biologics alerts:

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $7.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.71 million. ADMA Biologics had a negative net margin of 260.92% and a negative return on equity of 203.21%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ADMA. Maxim Group set a $12.00 target price on shares of ADMA Biologics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of ADMA Biologics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of ADMA Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.20.

Shares of ADMA traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.19. 256,271 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 679,074. ADMA Biologics has a 12 month low of $2.08 and a 12 month high of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The stock has a market cap of $247.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 2.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.21.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in ADMA Biologics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,961,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP lifted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 102,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 41,308 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.5% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,176 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 21,545 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 2,331.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 428,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 410,962 shares during the period. Finally, H D Vest Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of ADMA Biologics by 35.0% during the second quarter. H D Vest Advisory Services now owns 135,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ADMA Biologics

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical and specialty immunoglobulin company, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is RI-002 derived from human plasma, which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease.

Recommended Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ADMA Biologics (ADMA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ADMA Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADMA Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.