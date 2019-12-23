-$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Olympic Steel, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEUS) to report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Olympic Steel’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.20) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.21). Olympic Steel posted earnings of $0.14 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Olympic Steel will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Olympic Steel.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ZEUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Olympic Steel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Olympic Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZEUS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olympic Steel by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,576,674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,522,000 after purchasing an additional 89,028 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 21.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 804,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,975,000 after buying an additional 143,100 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 280,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,040,000 after buying an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Olympic Steel by 27.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 242,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Olympic Steel by 1.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. 65.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZEUS traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.82. 15,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,720. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.78. Olympic Steel has a 1-year low of $9.99 and a 1-year high of $20.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.50 million, a PE ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 2.25.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Olympic Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 2.28%.

Olympic Steel Company Profile

Olympic Steel, Inc processes and distributes metal products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Carbon Flat Products; Specialty Metals Flat Products; and Tubular and Pipe Products. The Carbon Flat Products segment sells and distributes processed carbon and coated flat-rolled sheets, coil and plate products, and fabricated parts.

