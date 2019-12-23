$0.24 EPS Expected for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) will report $0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for City Office REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.21. City Office REIT reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that City Office REIT will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.93 to $1.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for City Office REIT.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of City Office REIT from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, ValuEngine raised City Office REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.00.

Shares of NYSE:CIO opened at $13.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.03. City Office REIT has a twelve month low of $9.73 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $718.39 million, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be given a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.04%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CIO. FMR LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT during the first quarter worth $31,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of City Office REIT by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 63,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,722 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,375,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in City Office REIT by 31.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 79,493 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,830 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

