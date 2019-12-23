$0.25 EPS Expected for MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report $0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.16. MGM Resorts International posted earnings of $0.14 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 78.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.27 to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have commented on MGM. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Nomura lifted their price target on MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $34.00 price target on shares of MGM Resorts International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.82.

MGM stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.61 and a fifty-two week high of $33.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is 52.53%.

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister bought 79,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.43 per share, for a total transaction of $2,324,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister bought 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 7.2% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,685,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,619,519,000 after buying an additional 3,806,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,970,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,295,000 after acquiring an additional 298,459 shares during the last quarter. Corvex Management LP grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 20,563,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870,924 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 8,112,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,767,000 after acquiring an additional 441,381 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 5,347,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,784,000 after acquiring an additional 883,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.