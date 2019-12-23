$0.32 Earnings Per Share Expected for SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that SpartanNash Co (NASDAQ:SPTN) will report earnings per share of $0.32 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for SpartanNash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.29. SpartanNash also posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that SpartanNash will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.79. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for SpartanNash.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. SpartanNash had a negative net margin of 0.16% and a positive return on equity of 6.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

Shares of SpartanNash stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $14.10. 6,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,051. The company has a market capitalization of $508.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. SpartanNash has a one year low of $8.82 and a one year high of $22.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.43 and a 200 day moving average of $12.00.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.64%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTN. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 10,001 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of SpartanNash by 8.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 112,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 66,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in SpartanNash by 186.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 60,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

