$0.37 EPS Expected for Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) will announce $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Kimco Realty’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.38. Kimco Realty reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimco Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kimco Realty.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $282.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.51 million. Kimco Realty had a net margin of 33.95% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KIM. Compass Point raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Kimco Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kimco Realty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.07.

Shares of KIM stock opened at $20.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.56. Kimco Realty has a one year low of $14.29 and a one year high of $21.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.24%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kimco Realty during the third quarter valued at $51,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 174.1% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 24.5% in the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the period. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

