$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) will announce $0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for KKR & Co Inc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. KKR & Co Inc posted earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will report full year earnings of $1.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.73. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow KKR & Co Inc.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $445.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KKR shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Bank of America raised KKR & Co Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on KKR & Co Inc from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KKR & Co Inc has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.44.

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $29.65 on Friday. KKR & Co Inc has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $30.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $16.32 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 11th were issued a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

In related news, major shareholder Fund Holdings L.P. Kkr purchased 155,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,480,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 53.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,401 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in KKR & Co Inc by 1.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 67,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,779,000. 77.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

