$0.50 EPS Expected for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.50 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida reported earnings per share of $0.47 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.04. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.73 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBCF. B. Riley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.88.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $31.02 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 12-month low of $22.35 and a 12-month high of $31.06.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 30.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 461,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,709,000 after acquiring an additional 107,064 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, 1492 Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.5% in the third quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 90,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and treasury management services, as well as home mortgage products; and brokerage and annuity services.

