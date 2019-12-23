$0.54 Earnings Per Share Expected for Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Conagra Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.56. Conagra Brands posted earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Conagra Brands will report full year earnings of $2.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.09 to $2.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.20 to $2.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Conagra Brands.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 7.62%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

CAG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.67.

In related news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 26,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total transaction of $809,069.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,521,939. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAG. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Architects Inc increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the period. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CAG traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $34.08. 319,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,306,907. Conagra Brands has a 12 month low of $20.22 and a 12 month high of $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.62. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 42.29%.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

Earnings History and Estimates for Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG)

