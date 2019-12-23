$1.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings per share of $1.21 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Activision Blizzard’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.16. Activision Blizzard posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Activision Blizzard will report full-year earnings of $2.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.21 to $2.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Activision Blizzard.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 23.66%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATVI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Bank of America set a $62.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Nomura raised shares of Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Argus reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.16.

ATVI opened at $59.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard has a 1 year low of $39.85 and a 1 year high of $59.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.24.

In other news, insider Christopher B. Walther sold 5,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $280,889.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Collister Johnson sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.43, for a total value of $199,234.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 280,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,731,938.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 113.0% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Activision Blizzard during the second quarter worth about $407,000. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 148,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,911,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,063,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,182,000 after purchasing an additional 43,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

