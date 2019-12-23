$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avon Products, Inc. (NYSE:AVP) to report $1.27 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Avon Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 billion to $1.33 billion. Avon Products reported sales of $1.32 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avon Products will report full year sales of $4.79 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.88 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $4.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avon Products.

Avon Products (NYSE:AVP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Avon Products had a negative return on equity of 16.56% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Avon Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avon Products from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.72.

In related news, VP Laura Barbrook sold 47,159 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.17, for a total value of $196,653.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Avon Products during the second quarter valued at about $5,237,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Avon Products by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 332,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 45,496 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Avon Products by 3.9% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 750,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after acquiring an additional 27,933 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Avon Products by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,887,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,704,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476,900 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Avon Products during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AVP opened at $5.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.70 and a 200-day moving average of $4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 189.00, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.79. Avon Products has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.75.

Avon Products, Inc manufactures and markets beauty and related products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, south Latin America, north Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers beauty products, including skincare, fragrance, and color cosmetics; and fashion and home products, such as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

