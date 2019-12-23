1World Price Hits $0.22 on Top Exchanges (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 23rd. 1World has a total market cap of $4.99 million and $1,633.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1World token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00002880 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, 1World has traded 35.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002589 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013123 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00183639 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.01182851 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00025683 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00117398 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

1World Profile

1World’s launch date was November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,981,351 tokens. The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling 1World

1World can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1World should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1World using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.