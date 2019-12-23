$2.04 Billion in Sales Expected for JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) This Quarter

Analysts expect JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) to report $2.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for JetBlue Airways’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.03 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.08 billion. JetBlue Airways posted sales of $1.97 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that JetBlue Airways will report full-year sales of $8.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.09 billion to $8.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $8.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.53 billion to $8.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover JetBlue Airways.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. JetBlue Airways had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Buckingham Research raised shares of JetBlue Airways from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded JetBlue Airways from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group initiated coverage on JetBlue Airways in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on JetBlue Airways from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. JetBlue Airways currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.53.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $19.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.37. JetBlue Airways has a 1 year low of $15.19 and a 1 year high of $19.93.

In other JetBlue Airways news, CEO Robin Hayes sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 468,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,784,691.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Brandon Nelson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.47, for a total value of $38,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,458.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,810 shares of company stock worth $240,332. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JBLU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JetBlue Airways by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 686,899 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,237,000 after purchasing an additional 88,089 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 2.6% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 43,527 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of JetBlue Airways by 7.7% in the second quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 30,749 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 190.3% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 36,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 23,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 17.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 422,423 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,717,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About JetBlue Airways

JetBlue Airways Corporation, a passenger carrier company, provides air transportation services. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 63 Airbus A321 aircraft, 130 Airbus A320 aircraft, and 60 Embraer E190 aircraft. It also served 105 destinations in the 31 states in the United States, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, the U.S.

