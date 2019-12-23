$233.19 Million in Sales Expected for VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect VICI Properties Inc (NYSE:VICI) to post sales of $233.19 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for VICI Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $225.00 million and the highest is $236.80 million. VICI Properties posted sales of $226.04 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that VICI Properties will report full-year sales of $890.51 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $882.00 million to $894.06 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.13 billion, with estimates ranging from $918.00 million to $1.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover VICI Properties.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $222.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.50 million. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 66.78%. The company’s revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VICI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley raised VICI Properties from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Citigroup raised shares of VICI Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $28.00 target price on VICI Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.95.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VICI. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 47.1% during the second quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,081,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,763,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708,664 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in VICI Properties by 5.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,806,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,116 shares during the period. PGGM Investments raised its stake in VICI Properties by 64.8% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 18,765,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,031,000 after purchasing an additional 7,375,663 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,250,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,802,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VICI Properties by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,143,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218,914 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VICI stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $25.36. 37,123 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,703,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 83.01 and a quick ratio of 83.01. The company has a market cap of $11.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $24.57 and a 200-day moving average of $22.79. VICI Properties has a one year low of $17.64 and a one year high of $25.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 26th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.22%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 22 gaming facilities comprising approximately 39 million square feet and features approximately 14,800 hotel rooms and approximately 150 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

