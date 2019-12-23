$24.11 Million in Sales Expected for CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) will report sales of $24.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $23.90 million and the highest is $24.42 million. CEVA posted sales of $21.40 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that CEVA will report full year sales of $82.92 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $82.70 million to $83.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $83.54 million, with estimates ranging from $81.00 million to $86.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.72 million. CEVA had a negative net margin of 0.91% and a positive return on equity of 0.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CEVA shares. BidaskClub downgraded CEVA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine cut CEVA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in CEVA by 976.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of CEVA by 324.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC increased its position in shares of CEVA by 10.4% in the second quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 10.4% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 6,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CEVA stock opened at $26.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $596.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 243.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 135.50 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.75 and its 200-day moving average is $27.66. CEVA has a one year low of $20.40 and a one year high of $33.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 6.80 and a quick ratio of 6.80.

CEVA, Inc licenses signal processing platforms and artificial intelligence processors for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) serving the mobile, consumer, automotive, industrial, and Internet-of-Things (IoT) markets worldwide. The company licenses a family of signal processing intellectual properties (IPs), including platforms for 5G baseband processing in handsets and base station RAN; integrated cellular IoT solutions; digital signal processor (DSP) platforms incorporating voice input algorithms and software for voice enabled devices; and DSP platforms for advanced imaging and computer vision in various camera-enabled devices, as well as a family of self-contained artificial intelligent (AI) processors that address a range of edge applications.

