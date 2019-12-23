$32.05 Million in Sales Expected for Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) will post $32.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Abraxas Petroleum’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.80 million and the lowest is $29.30 million. Abraxas Petroleum reported sales of $36.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Abraxas Petroleum will report full year sales of $134.45 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.20 million to $138.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $126.20 million, with estimates ranging from $118.10 million to $134.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Abraxas Petroleum.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $31.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXAS shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.00 to $1.00 in a report on Monday, August 26th. ValuEngine cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.00.

NASDAQ:AXAS opened at $0.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $73.74 million, a PE ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Abraxas Petroleum has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $1.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after purchasing an additional 112,823 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 3,555,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 1,150,200 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after buying an additional 35,189 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 56,800 shares during the last quarter. 45.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Abraxas Petroleum

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

