3DCoin Trading 73.2% Lower Over Last Week (3DC)

3DCoin (CURRENCY:3DC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. 3DCoin has a market cap of $485,888.00 and approximately $21,443.00 worth of 3DCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, 3DCoin has traded 73.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 3DCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0070 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Auxilium (AUX) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000022 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000282 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 67.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About 3DCoin

3DCoin (3DC) is a coin. 3DCoin’s total supply is 75,513,758 coins and its circulating supply is 69,224,064 coins. The Reddit community for 3DCoin is /r/3dcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 3DCoin’s official website is www.3dcoin.io. 3DCoin’s official Twitter account is @

. 3DCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@Districts_io.

3DCoin Coin Trading

3DCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 3DCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 3DCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 3DCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

