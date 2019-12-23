$745.95 Million in Sales Expected for HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect HB Fuller Co (NYSE:FUL) to post $745.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for HB Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $761.60 million and the lowest is $734.00 million. HB Fuller reported sales of $768.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HB Fuller will report full-year sales of $2.90 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $2.92 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover HB Fuller.

Get HB Fuller alerts:

HB Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.04). HB Fuller had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $725.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. HB Fuller’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis.

FUL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of HB Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. G.Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of HB Fuller in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Citigroup cut HB Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $48.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, September 27th. Buckingham Research set a $60.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $50.00 price objective on HB Fuller and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

In other HB Fuller news, Director Sant R. William Van sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.67, for a total value of $516,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,665 shares in the company, valued at $396,050.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zhiwei Cai sold 55,688 shares of HB Fuller stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.80, for a total transaction of $2,884,638.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,129,187.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 112,632 shares of company stock worth $5,627,484. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in HB Fuller by 283.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 350,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,268,000 after purchasing an additional 259,065 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in HB Fuller during the second quarter worth $9,399,000. P2 Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 15.8% in the second quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,355,499 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,895,000 after acquiring an additional 185,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in HB Fuller by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,302,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 83,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of HB Fuller by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $58,130,000 after acquiring an additional 81,123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FUL traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $51.79. The stock had a trading volume of 13,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,106. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. HB Fuller has a 1-year low of $39.22 and a 1-year high of $52.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.87.

About HB Fuller

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Americas Adhesives, EIMEA, Asia Pacific, Construction Adhesives, and Engineering Adhesives.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HB Fuller (FUL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HB Fuller Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HB Fuller and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.