$90.15 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) will announce $90.15 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $89.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.80 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $86.27 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full-year sales of $372.41 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $371.72 million to $373.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $384.97 million, with estimates ranging from $382.20 million to $387.74 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Lawson Products.

Get Lawson Products alerts:

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $94.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.37 million. Lawson Products had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 3.48%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LAWS shares. BidaskClub downgraded Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research cut Lawson Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on Lawson Products from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

In other Lawson Products news, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,725. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael G. Decata purchased 608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.49 per share, for a total transaction of $28,265.92. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,622,965.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 51.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in Lawson Products by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 4,331,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $159,111,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lawson Products by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 33,211 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after acquiring an additional 15,515 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 132.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 24,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 14,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lawson Products during the second quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAWS opened at $51.00 on Monday. Lawson Products has a 12-month low of $28.15 and a 12-month high of $55.88. The company has a market cap of $472.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.50.

About Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, cutting tools and abrasives, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

See Also: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lawson Products (LAWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.