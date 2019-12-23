$970,000.00 in Sales Expected for Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN) will post sales of $970,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Miragen Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $700,000.00 and the highest is $1.50 million. Miragen Therapeutics posted sales of $480,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 102.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics will report full year sales of $4.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.60 million to $5.10 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.27 million, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Miragen Therapeutics.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $0.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 million. Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 113.02% and a negative net margin of 1,037.02%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (down from $24.00) on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.56.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Miragen Therapeutics by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 359,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33,557 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Miragen Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. 34.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MGEN opened at $0.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $14.40 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.29. Miragen Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $4.96.

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

