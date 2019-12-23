$99.48 Million in Sales Expected for Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) will post sales of $99.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Endava’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $91.92 million to $107.03 million. Endava posted sales of $92.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Endava will report full year sales of $410.34 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $379.27 million to $441.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $496.41 million, with estimates ranging from $457.55 million to $535.26 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Endava.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $98.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.66 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 28.69%.

Several research firms have weighed in on DAVA. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on shares of Endava from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Endava from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Endava from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Endava from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.78.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Endava by 333.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,722,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,294,000 after buying an additional 1,324,543 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its stake in shares of Endava by 262.1% during the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,397,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,684 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 341.8% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 716,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 554,197 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Endava by 38.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 667,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,846,000 after purchasing an additional 186,862 shares during the period. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Endava by 119.6% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 625,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 340,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

DAVA stock opened at $48.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.73 and its 200 day moving average is $39.97. Endava has a 52 week low of $21.42 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

Endava Company Profile

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

