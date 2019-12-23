$999.56 Million in Sales Expected for Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) will announce sales of $999.56 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Allegheny Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $994.60 million. Allegheny Technologies reported sales of $1.04 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegheny Technologies will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.15 billion to $4.34 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Allegheny Technologies.

Get Allegheny Technologies alerts:

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.45. Allegheny Technologies had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

ATI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegheny Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.63.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1,470.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 992.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Allegheny Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter.

ATI opened at $20.96 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.03 and a fifty-two week high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.31.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Story: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Allegheny Technologies (ATI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.