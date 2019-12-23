Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) Plans Dividend of GBX 1.34

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst PLC (LON:ADIG) announced a dividend on Friday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.34 ($0.02) per share on Friday, January 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON ADIG opened at GBX 110.93 ($1.46) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 109.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 108.94. Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 0.27 ($0.00) and a 52 week high of GBX 121.50 ($1.60). The stock has a market cap of $356.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -369.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.46.

Aberdeen Divrsfd Incom & Growth Trst Company Profile

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Plc, formerly BlackRock Income Strategies Trust Plc, is an investment trust. Its principal activity is portfolio investment. Its investment objective is, over the medium term (5 to 7 years), to aim to preserve capital in real terms and grow the dividend in line with inflation.

