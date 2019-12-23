Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) Increases Dividend to GBX 5.80 Per Share

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst PLC (LON:ASEI) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.80 ($0.08) per share on Monday, January 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst’s previous dividend of $4.90. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst stock opened at GBX 422.10 ($5.55) on Monday. Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst has a 52 week low of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) and a 52 week high of GBX 435 ($5.72). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 390.92 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 386.68.

In other Aberdeen Standard Eqty Incm Trst news, insider Mark White purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 395 ($5.20) per share, with a total value of £39,500 ($51,960.01).

