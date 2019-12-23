Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Svb Leerink cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.30 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Swann lowered shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.96.

Shares of ACHN stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. Achillion Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $861.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.93 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 8.96 and a quick ratio of 8.96.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02.

In other news, Director David Scheer sold 10,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total value of $66,160.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $252,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Joseph Truitt sold 133,484 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $850,293.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $660,785.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 38,088.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,287,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,279,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 107.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 272,465 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $981,000 after buying an additional 141,297 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 213,522 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Achillion Pharmaceuticals by 72.1% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 25,291 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 10,592 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Achillion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule drug therapies for immune system disorders. Its lead drug candidate is ACH-4471, an inhibitor of factor D that is Phase II clinical trials for patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) and C3 glomerulopathy/immune complex membranoproliferative glomerulonephritis.

