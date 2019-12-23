Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.55 Million

Equities analysts expect Adesto Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:IOTS) to post $33.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adesto Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $33.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.60 million. Adesto Technologies posted sales of $28.08 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adesto Technologies will report full-year sales of $123.85 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $123.80 million to $123.90 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $143.21 million, with estimates ranging from $140.50 million to $145.92 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adesto Technologies.

Adesto Technologies (NASDAQ:IOTS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.99 million. Adesto Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.61% and a negative net margin of 21.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on IOTS shares. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Adesto Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Adesto Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Adesto Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Adesto Technologies from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Adesto Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Adesto Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.50.

In other news, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.98, for a total transaction of $35,297.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 65,252 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,458.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas D. Spade sold 4,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.38, for a total transaction of $35,077.14. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,880.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,810 shares of company stock valued at $178,375. 12.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IOTS. JBF Capital Inc. boosted its stake in Adesto Technologies by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Adesto Technologies by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Adesto Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Adesto Technologies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 184,595 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 6,142 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IOTS opened at $7.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Adesto Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $4.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.53. The stock has a market cap of $223.32 million, a PE ratio of -26.18 and a beta of 1.09.

Adesto Technologies Company Profile

Adesto Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides application-specific semiconductors and embedded systems that offer the building blocks of Internet of Things (IoT) edge devices operating on networks worldwide. The company's portfolio of semiconductor and embedded technologies are optimized for connected IoT devices and systems used in industrial, consumer, communications, and medical applications.

